Pialligo Estate seeks 'visionary' operation, in change of direction after failed sale

Hospitality and event venue Pialligo Estate is up for rent, one year after the operations arm of the business went bust owing millions.
The real estate listing says the 126,000-square-metre property is available for lease in "an extraordinary opportunity for a visionary hospitality operator".
Real estate firm Colliers has been appointed to lease Lot 4, 18 Kallaroo Road, Pialligo.
The listing comes after a failed attempt to sell the large parcel of land in 2023.
Lot 4 was previously controlled by the mortgagee who took possession in March but it is unclear who currently owns the property.
The property is one of four lots at 18 Kallaroo Road, which are owned by a company with several shareholders, known as a company title scheme. Lot 2 sold for $2.3 million in October.
Pialligo Estate Operations entered liquidation on April 8, 2023 owing an estimated $10.6 million to nearly 600 creditors including couples who had booked weddings at the venue.
The property was listed for sale later that month with real estate agency Savills. Price expectations for Lot 4 were more than $30 million.
With no buyers, the property was then listed on a co-ownership platform, offering people the chance to buy a stake in the estate.
At the same time, commercial agency CBRE had the property up for lease and was seeking one or multiple operators to rent the premises.
Now for lease with Colliers, Pialligo Estate is described in its listing as having "remarkable infrastructure" and the potential for "diverse revenue streams", including farm tourism, food production, dining and corporate events.
"With a history of strong function bookings and a promising revenue outlook, the estate's well-maintained grounds, extensive river frontage, and proximity to Canberra CBD and the airport make it an appealing venue for various events," the listing states.
The property is marketed as having capacity for up to 1450 people. It also comes with an orchard, vineyard and olive grove.
Across six designated areas, Pialligo Estate includes multiple bars, kitchens, dining and entertainment spaces, the listing states.
Liquidators RSM Australia told creditors in June 2023 the property that Pialligo Estate operated on was not owned by Piallago Estate Operations and therefore was not available to pay off creditors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.