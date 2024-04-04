Israel on the brink of becoming a pariah state

Sharon writes: "Pollies work really, really, really, really, really, hard. The odd short snort takes the edge off. Besides, us generous taxpayer subsidises the parliament dining room, food and drink. And a very fine cellar it has too. The grub is no greasy spoon either. Nothing is too good for our MPs. Nothing. Food and grog has to be subsidised because the chaps (and girlies) earn a pittance. And they have to be in that soulless place, Canberra, for 40-50 days every year. What other job would the starting rate be $220,000-plus, no qualifications required. Poor diddums. It breaks me heart."