Israel on the brink of becoming a pariah state

Shit happens, especially in war. At least that's what Benjamin Netanyahu tells us with brute insensitivity while admitting the IDF was responsible for the strike that killed seven aid workers, including Australian Zomi Frankcom, in Gaza.
Any comfort for the families of the slain that may have come from the admission of responsibility evaporated with the caveat the Israeli PM appended to his wafer thin expression of remorse. But we shouldn't be surprised, nor should we be shocked.
Netanyahu has been making poor excuses for the abominable conduct of the war in Gaza for months now. Every hospital or school obliterated, every air strike that takes the lives and futures of Palestinians dug out of the rubble of their crowded homes has been rationalised as the unfortunate but necessary mechanics of war.
Whatever high moral ground Israel had after the October 7 Hamas atrocities has been abandoned. After months systematically levelling Gaza, claiming more than 30,000 lives in the process and ignoring pleas from the global community to exercise restraint, the country now teeters on the brink of becoming another pariah state. Just like those it routinely condemns.
Many Israelis know this. They're out on the streets in their thousands demanding the resignation of Netanyahu because of his mishandling of the war. They know the chances of seeing hostages returned diminish every day the relentless bombing continues. Some no doubt wonder if Netanyahu ever really intended to have the hostages returned or whether in his ruthless calculus they were always collateral damage.
And Jewish people around the world are coming to the same realisation. The Jewish Council of Australia yesterday called on Australia to cut all military ties with Israel and impose sanctions while the Zionist Federation of Australia predictably sheeted blame for the Australian's death on Hamas.
Until now, I'd been loath to weigh into the Gaza conflict. Nothing I could do or so say would make any difference and there was the risk of a pile-on from one side or the other. But I'd encountered the good work of World Central Kitchen at another catastrophe on the other side of the world, which somehow made Zomi Frankcom's death seem personal.
Covering the aftermath of the Lismore floods, I'd come across WCK volunteers providing meals for the residents of that shattered town. This was no distant disaster response seen through the lens of the TV news. It was up close and very real. And the gratitude of the traumatised flood survivors who gathered to be fed was palpable.
They found not only physical sustenance but fellowship as well. Tears flowed in the troubled eyes of one fellow, who told me his soul was filled with mud, as he gave thanks to the people like the WCK crew who had helped him, not just with food but with kinds words and hope.
Now, the help that was given to Palestinians has been paused, not just by WCK but by other aid groups who fear for their workers' safety.
Yet again the innocent suffer. Yet again, shit happens.
THEY SAID IT: "War does not determine who is right - only who is left." - Bertrand Russell
YOU SAID IT: If we're serious about improving parliamentary behaviour, a ban on booze in Parliament House seems an obvious step.
"A wannabe pollie needs to be totally ego-centric, narcissistic, sanctimonious, believe himself/herself to be beyond the law, and to follow the policies of whatever serves himself/herself best," writes Sue. "By all means, ban alcohol in Parliament House, and breath test all those who enter. For pollies and staff, the consequences should be similar to DUI, with no-pay suspensions to replace licence suspensions. Proper behaviour? That concept and politicians are terms which do not gel for me."
Sharon writes: "Pollies work really, really, really, really, really, hard. The odd short snort takes the edge off. Besides, us generous taxpayer subsidises the parliament dining room, food and drink. And a very fine cellar it has too. The grub is no greasy spoon either. Nothing is too good for our MPs. Nothing. Food and grog has to be subsidised because the chaps (and girlies) earn a pittance. And they have to be in that soulless place, Canberra, for 40-50 days every year. What other job would the starting rate be $220,000-plus, no qualifications required. Poor diddums. It breaks me heart."
"Where do we sign the petition?" asks Brad. "Enshrine the principle of 'Put up or Shut Up.' At federal and especially state level you model what you legislate for your citizens."
"I have had experience in Parliament House over many years," writes Stuart. "The drinking culture of both parliamentarians and staffers is a serious problem. The only fitting answer is to declare the house an alcohol-free zone and stop stuffing around with anything less."
Mark from Wagga says alcohol in parliament is as serious, if not moreso, than other forms of misbehaviour. "Legislation and debate that can affect the lives of millions of people may be more impactful. Ideas like robodebt reek of a pissed office chat that turned into something else. I show up to work pissed or, worse, get pissed at work I would probably lose my job."
Murray writes: "People are sacked for being shickered on the job in many occupations, most of which do not have the potential to affect the lives of millions, or damage diplomatic relations with other powerful nations. Yet the wheels of politics have always been lubricated by the long lunch, and deals sealed with a generous splash of expensive single malt. Rules can be changed, but the rules don't apply to those in the top positions of power, apparently. So the gathering for cocktails after a day in the house is pretty safe, I would imagine."
Cass recalls a discussion when she worked in the public service: "A number of colleagues were having a crack at the low hanging fruit, the unemployed. The theme was that they should be subject to random drug testing in order to ensure they were free of illicit substance in order to remain qualified to receive their payments. I suggested that all of us on the public purse, politicians included, should perhaps be subject to random drug and alcohol testing, to ensure the same outcome. Seemed to flatten the conversation."
