The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Belco's high-rise growth comes with a further cost: escalating crime

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated April 4 2024 - 5:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT police have received a scathing report card from a Belconnen apartment residents' collective, with reports of rising crime, people feeling unsafe in their parking and common areas, and inaction when crime is reported.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.