The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Different world': What could Heyman's Matildas recall mean for Canberra?

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 3 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eyeing the Olympic Games with every move an audition for suitors around the globe, Michelle Heyman feels like she is living "in a different world".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.