The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Locker Room

Could Canberra be the AFL's final frontier? Making the case for expansion

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 5 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We analyse the case for Canberra's inclusion in the AFL, the Raiders channelling the Globetrotters and a new era for a sport in the capital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.