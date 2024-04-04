Could Canberra be the AFL's final frontier? Making the case for expansion

Read on for the latest news from around the grounds in Canberra sport. We analyse the case for Canberra's inclusion in the AFL, the Raiders channelling the Globetrotters and a new era for a sport in the capital.
Picture the GWS Giants charging onto Manuka Oval with a cheer squad roaring behind the goal posts - only this time they're the away team.
The AFL is poised to target a new expansion location to bring a 20th team into the league following a long-awaited move into Tasmania - so what about Canberra?
Canberra could be a dark horse in expansion conversations - but there is just one problem.
The Giants call Canberra their second home, and they return to Manuka Oval to face St Kilda on April 13 in their first of three games in the capital this year. While we're here, kids get in free next weekend.
The ACT is the biggest region in the country without a team to call its own and boasts a bigger population than Hobart, which will be home to the Devils when they join the AFL in 2028. Canberra crowds are typically larger than those the Giants attract in Sydney and the capital can attract emerging talent from the Riverina.
But right now, we're in Giants territory. The ACT government and GWS have struck a 10-year, $28.5 million deal which is built on bringing games to Manuka Oval - which equates to more per game than the government provides the Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies.
That deal has been a divisive topic in Canberra, with Raiders and Brumbies officials declaring "we're not comparing apples with apples" when probed about the funding provided to GWS by Chief Minister Andrew Barr's government.
Moving the Giants out of Canberra would splinter a fan base and rip a huge amount of cash away from the western Sydney club.
Cricket ACT and the AFL are eager to work with the ACT government to build a new eastern stand at Manuka Oval - which has a capacity of 12,000 - and upgrade the viewing experience for fans, with Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer determined to secure a Big Bash licence in the capital.
Darwin might be football's sentimental favourite - but an expansion bid in the Northern Territory capital will have to overcome hurdles like a smaller population, stadium renovations and an unsuitable climate.
If we want to be sentimental, why not give the home of Alex Jesaulenko a team to call its own? Why not recycle yarns about the days Nathan Buckley and James Hird traded best and fairest awards while playing junior football together at Ainslie?
Canberra Raiders officials were equal parts impressed and jealous when they got a tour of the new Christchurch stadium construction site a couple of weeks ago.
The 30,000-seat, earthquake-proof stadium with a roof is exactly what they feel could work in Canberra if the ACT government can get things moving after a 15-year build up.
But we hear Christchurch council and stadium officials were just as impressed with the Raiders, who played against the Warriors in front of a sell-out crowd. So much so they are considering making an offer for the Raiders to play at the new Te Kaha Stadium when it opens in 2026.
We hear organisers are keen to secure content to celebrate the official opening. The Canterbury Crusaders will be the permanent fixture, but rugby league is just as big in the region and the Raiders do have a strong following across the Tasman. The officials may reach out to gauge their interest in playing a game - either an away or home fixture - against the Warriors in the city.
With the Raiders in the mix to go to Las Vegas for the opening round next year, the Green Machine might become rugby league's greatest travelling roadshow.
The Melbourne Rebels are flagging their desire to play at a smaller venue in Melbourne and share with the A-League team Western United with a consortium willing to invest $30 million to ensure the Super Rugby club stays alive.
There has been speculation a new Canberra A-League franchise has interest in building a venue. If that got up, would the Raiders or Brumbies be interested in it as well? There would have to be some appeal given the ageing state of Canberra Stadium.
They spent a decade insisting you refer to them by a three-letter acronym - but the capital's Australian Ice Hockey League team has undergone a makeover.
The rebranded Canberra Brave have ditched the CBR moniker ahead of their season opener against the Newcastle Northstars at the Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre on Saturday.
The Brave emerged from the ashes of the Canberra Knights in 2014 and adopted the CBR title as part of a deal with advertising agency Coordinate, who were behind the ACT government's city rebrand.
The Prime Minister's XI could be taking a leaf out of the grade cricketer's book next season - because a showdown with India could be held as a two-day game.
At least this one won't be played over two Saturdays.
India is set to be locked in for the PM's XI fixture before a historic five-Test series against Australia with a formal announcement expected in the coming weeks.
But with the tourists likely to be keen to travel to Perth to prepare for the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning on November 22, the match could be culled from four days - as it was last summer - to two.
The match will be the only opportunity for ACT fans to watch men's international matches at Manuka Oval with Cricket Australia almost completely snubbing the capital next summer.
India's treatment of the contest will be a source of intrigue after Pakistan lashed a lifeless Manuka Oval pitch as "the slowest we can ever play on" in Australia ahead of last summer's opening Test in Perth.
Cricket Australia hit back in defence of the Canberra surface, but you get the sense India will want to spend their time preparing on a bouncy deck in Perth before the first Test.
It has been the breeding ground for the likes of Nathan Cleary, Reece Walsh, Latrell Mitchell and Payne Haas.
Now Woden Valley Rams coach and former Canberra Raiders under 20s boss Ash Barnes has been tasked with guiding the next generation of rugby league's brightest stars as they prepare to make the leap into senior competitions.
Barnes has been appointed assistant coach of the Australian Schoolboys side for 2024.
The Rams mentor - who led Woden to a drought-breaking Canberra Raiders Cup triumph in 2018 - is preparing for a season opener against the West Belconnen Warriors at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
