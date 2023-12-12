Lifeless Manuka pitch lashed by Pakistan

Pakistan have lashed a lifeless Manuka Oval pitch as "the slowest we can ever play on" in Australia ahead of the summer's opening Test in Perth but Cricket Australia has hit back in defence of the Canberra surface.
Mohammad Hafeez - the Pakistan coach and former all-rounder - has fired a shot at Manuka Oval and suggested Australian tactics may have been at play when curators prepared the pitch for last week's Prime Minister's XI fixture.
Just 13 wickets fell across the first three days of the tour match before the final day was abandoned after a freakish storm on Friday evening blew the covers off and wet the square.
Now Pakistan - with just four Test wins on Australian soil in history - are preparing for the opening Test of a three-match series in a city renowned for fast and bouncy pitches.
"We ticked most of the boxes as a team, but obviously really surprised and disappointed with the arrangements in Canberra," Hafeez said.
"The pitch we received for the practice [match in Canberra], that was the slowest we can ever, ever play on as a visiting team in Australia."
Missing in the Pakistan coach's assessment was the fact 120 millimetres of rain fell in Canberra in the week leading up to the Prime Minister's XI fixture, which robbed the ground staff of two days' worth of preparation and hurt their hopes of producing a fast wicket.
CA officials say disease presented when the covers were on, taking the life out of the live grass. The pitch had already been prepared early due to the impending rain, which meant moisture levels had to be increased and maintained leading into the game. The normal preparation is to wet and then gradually reduce the moisture.
"The match was played on a safe surface, but with little life in the pitch for the players," CA's cricket operations boss Peter Roach said. "It was disappointing but exceptional circumstances did present leading into the match which made getting pace and bounce challenging."
The suggestion a slow deck had been prepared to hinder Pakistan's preparations has also been shot down, considering Australian selectors were using the game as a Test selection audition with Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris duelling to become David Warner's replacement later this summer.
"The disappointment was really high because we were not expecting these kinds of arrangements," Hafeez said. "Some of it was maybe tactics."
