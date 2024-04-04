Beer jab fuels rivalry as Brumbies brace for fired up Waratahs

He was at the centre of a stoush last year over free beer, but under fire NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman has found an unlikely ally ahead of Saturday's clash with the ACT Brumbies.
The teams are normally at each other's throats, with the rivalry reaching a new level when Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs challenged NSW fans to support their team and offered to buy them free beer if the visitors won. The Waratahs lost 40-36.
The Waratahs have declared this week's clash is a personal affair, however ACT coach Stephen Larkham has offered an olive branch to Coleman ahead of the game.
An axe has been hovering over his head since February when NSW Rugby Union officials gave him four weeks to prove he deserved a contract extension beyond this year.
A shock win over the Canterbury Crusaders had the team on a high, however they have now lost four on the trot heading into Saturday's date with the Brumbies at Canberra Stadium.
The takeover of the Waratahs licence by Rugby Australia has handed Coleman a stay of execution, with new RA high performance boss Peter Horne commencing a full review.
Adding to Coleman's challenge is the fact he is wearing multiple hats and has been tasked with roster management while attempting to coach the side. Larkham has watched the situation unfold with interest, the pair forming a close friendship while working together in 2011.
Coleman was the Brumbies academy coach, with Larkham returning home as an assistant of the senior team. The pair have been in touch throughout the week and will catch up following this weekend's game.
While the friendship will be put to the side on Saturday night, Larkham declared Coleman is building a successful program in Sydney.
"He's Waratahs through and through," Larkham said. "I've known Darren for a long time, he's an amazing coach and administrator.
"He's well connected to the players and organisation in rugby as a whole and he's the right guy for the job."
The Waratahs struggles have led to speculation former coach Michael Cheika could make a shock return.
The experienced mentor led the team to a historic Super Rugby title in 2014, however the side endured a steady decline in the years since before Coleman's arrival in 2022.
While Coleman has helped reverse NSW's fortunes, results have plateaued and the team has struggled in close games this season.
With so much on the line, the Brumbies are bracing for a fired up Waratahs side travelling down the Hume for the derby.
While ACT has won the past 11 games between the teams, NSW assistant coach Jason Gilmore declared the rivalry is alive and kicking as the visitors chase a statement victory.
"It's been a tough month for the team in terms of close losses," Gilmore said. "You don't want to get into the habit of those, particularly when we had a couple of opportunities to ice a couple of those games.
"Playing the Brumbies is always a big derby, it's like playing the Reds, they're heavily stacked with Wallabies in their forward pack in particular. There's a couple of our boys that see this as a personal challenge as well so it's going to be a big battle upfront."
Officials are expecting a crowd of more than 10,000 to turn out at Canberra Stadium as they urge ACT fans to get behind their team.
The forecast rain threatens to put a dampener on the evening, with fears it could limit the attendance for the derby.
The launch of club rugby in Sydney and Canberra will also likely impact the crowd, with many NSW supporters unable to make the trip to the capital.
The Brumbies have endured an unsettled preparation, with Larkham making a handful of changes for the clash.
The coach has named Ryan Lonergan and Darcy Swain despite the pair missing training throughout the week and he's optimistic they will be fit to play on Saturday night.
"Everything's tracked well from Tuesday," Larkham said. "There's some sore bodies and we'll make a decision once we get through the [final] session but we're pretty confident we'll get through it."
