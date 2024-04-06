The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Laws to remove penalties for nicotine-containing vapes in ACT on cards

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
April 7 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Population Health Minister is working on laws to remove penalties for the personal possession of single-use, nicotine-containing vapes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.