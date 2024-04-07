What new public servants need to know about their rights

The code is at the heart of a public sector employment, and its requirements should be known by all public servants. It requires public servants to behave honestly and with integrity, to avoid conflict of interests, to comply with lawful and reasonable directions, to treat everyone with respect and courtesy and without harassment. Most parts of the code of conduct are said to apply "in connection with APS employment" - some claim to apply "at all times", although there is some dispute as to whether that literally means 24/7/365.