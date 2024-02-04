The key public service issues to shape 2024

One challenge with the current patchwork framework is the inconsistencies, gaps and overlaps between the different regimes. Because the private sector protections were last updated in 2019, whereas the PID Act came into force in 2013 (with only minor changes last year), private sector workers currently have significantly stronger whistleblowing rights. On the other hand, there are some workers not covered at all by any of the schemes, due to gaps in coverage. Other workers (for example, government contractors) might be able to access several schemes. Where those schemes diverge considerably, complexity abounds.