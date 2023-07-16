The guidance offers a rule of thumb: "If it would not be OK to say 'I am ashamed to have worked on this government policy', then the safest course would be to assume that it may also not be OK to say 'I am proud to have worked on this policy.'" It offers an example (fictionalised but, it says, based on a real situation), of a senior public servant "liking" a post of a ministerial office staff member, who had praised their minister's achievements. Might doing so, the guidance asks, "risk being perceived as political?"