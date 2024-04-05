Wine, books and lots of markets to enjoy on a rainy weekend

It's forecast to be a wet weekend, so what a good time to cosy up with a good book.
The Woden Seniors big book fair is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
It's on at the Woden Seniors Club at 12 Corinna Street, Phillip from 10am to 4pm all days.
There will be books, CDs, DVDs, games, audio books and jigsaws.
The Handmade Market is on Saturday and Sunday at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
It's the first for 2024 and a good chance to get in early with some Mother's Day shopping. (Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 12 this year.)
The markets are on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm in the Budawang, Coorong, and Parkes Pavilions at EPIC.
More than 260 Australian makers and designers will be at the market.
The Hall Markets are on Sunday from 10am to 3pm at the showgrounds in Victoria Street, Hall.
There will be stalls, food, coffee and pets are welcome.
Entry is by gold coin donation, which supports people with disabilities in the Canberra region.
The Pearce Crafters' Markets are on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm at the Pearce Community Centre in Collett Place. They are indoor.
The makers are being inspired by Alice in Wonderland.
See their Facebook page.
You can take the boy out of Ainslie but you can't take Ainslie out of the boy. Former head chef and owner of Pulp Kitchen, Nathan Brown, is collaborating with The Inn for a special wine dinner on Wednesday, April 10. Brown heads up Linear Wines these days, chef turned winemaker. He specialises in premium, small batch wines that pair beautifully with seasonal foods. Dinner is $79, wine matching an additional $65. Bookings at edgarsinn.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.