Wine, books and lots of markets to enjoy on a rainy weekend

You can take the boy out of Ainslie but you can't take Ainslie out of the boy. Former head chef and owner of Pulp Kitchen, Nathan Brown, is collaborating with The Inn for a special wine dinner on Wednesday, April 10. Brown heads up Linear Wines these days, chef turned winemaker. He specialises in premium, small batch wines that pair beautifully with seasonal foods. Dinner is $79, wine matching an additional $65. Bookings at edgarsinn.com.au.

