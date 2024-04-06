Didier falls to Canadian sensation in the first round of One return

A three-round war or a one-round firefight, Duke Didier declared he was ready for anything.
He just didn't want it to finish like this. Didier [8-3] ended a near two-year exile with a first-round TKO loss against Canadian heavyweight Ben Tynan [6-0] on the One Fight Night 21 card at Bangkok's Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Saturday.
Didier was rocked by midway through the first round before referee Herb Dean called a stop to the contest, consigning the "Duke of Canberra" to his second consecutive loss in One Championship.
Didier's next move remains to be seen, while Tynan has set his sights on One's heavyweight championship, having already declared he is the division's next superstar.
"I feel great, I feel freaking fantastic," Tynan said.
"The only issues is we've got a middleweight holding the belt at heavyweight. That ain't cool. It may not be next, but I'm coming, brother."
Anatoly Malykhin holds the heavyweight championship - as well as the light heavyweight and middleweight titles to boot.
Didier, a world class judoka, will head back to the drawing board at his Tuggeranong gym before deciding on his next move.
"I reckon if I wasn't fighting him, I'd like him. I like the cut of his jib. He's entertaining. I see a lot of myself in the way he holds himself, and that's a compliment," Didier said.
"I'll try and have a beer with him afterward."
