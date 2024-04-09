The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

If your (wine) glass is half full, get to some of these events

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 10 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head out to Four Winds Vineyard for some sangiovese and sopressa pizza as part of the Taste Bud Boogie. Picture supplied
Head out to Four Winds Vineyard for some sangiovese and sopressa pizza as part of the Taste Bud Boogie. Picture supplied

Take your tastebuds on a Taste Bud Boogie over the next week, until April 14, as producers from the Murrumbateman and Gundaroo region join forces to celebrate different taste experiences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.