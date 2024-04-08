If you're ready for more than sandwiches, now it's all about Matt Moran's steakhouse

You've tried his sandwiches at &Sando. Now it's time to get serious as Matt Moran's second Canberra venue, Compa, opens on April 9.
The Italian steakhouse will focus on local, seasonal produce, and includes Black Angus and a selection of charcuterie cuts from the Moran Family Farm Berkshire pigs.
Nick Mathieson has been appointed head chef of the sister venues and has worked closely with Moran on the menus. Having worked at some of Sydney's top restaurants, including celebrated steakhouse Bistecca, Mathieson brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the role.
"I grew up eating at Matt Moran's venues and reading his books - the fact that I have now been appointed head chef of his latest personal ventures is not lost on me," Mathieson says.
"I've had the opportunity to work with some fantastic people and businesses throughout my career to date, and I can't wait to bring those learnings to Canberra. There's a lot going on in the nation's capital and we are really keen to take part in it."
Compa's drinks offering is headed up by general manager and sommelier Tasso Rovolis (Benchmark Wine Bar, Brunello), a Canberra local with more than 26 years in the industry. The drinks list includes a comprehensive selection of Italian wines alongside drops from local growers and wines hand-selected from Moran's private cellar.
Alongside the wine list will sit a beverage list with cocktails, mocktails, beer, cider and spirits. The cocktail list is Italian leaning, with an Italian Spritz (Prohibition Blood Orange cello, Aperol, Prosecco, orange, honey, soda, citrus) and Compa's Smoked Negroni (Australian Distilling blood orange gin, cabernet sauvignon, Rosso Antico, Campari, muddled citrus, smoke) guaranteed to be favourites.
Local breweries and distilleries making the list include BentSpoke Brewing Co., Capital Brewing Co. and The Canberra Distillery.
The menu at Compa heroes prime beef cuts, showcasing some of Australia's best producers including Westholme Wagyu and Brooklyn Valley, all cooked on the custom Montague grill. When it comes to accompaniments, guests can choose from a range of sauces: red wine jus, peppercorn, anchovy butter, salsa verde; and a tableside mustard offering. Steaks are available both on the bone and off, including a 1.2kg MBS 3+ pasture fed Bistecca Fiorentina and a 500g pasture fed sirloin from Riverina NSW.
Starters, larger plates and sides complement Compa's main offering, with highlights including: Moran Family Farm nduja with cannellini bean scarpetta, oregano; Moran Family Farm salami served with zuni pickles and grissini; whole Snowy River trout with preserved lemon and caper burnt butter; gnocchi con funghi; "cacio e pepe" mac n cheese; and stone roast portobello mushrooms with taleggio and thyme.
Compa has a total seating capacity of 116. Studio A-N has designed the interiors, inspired by the Brutalist style of the 1960s Italian ski chalet, Compa is all about dark, weathered wood accents meeting deep burgundy Rosso Levanto Marble and plush leather seating under the warm glow of ambient lighting.
Stay tuned - The Canberra Times is heading in for lunch on Thursday.
Compa, 148 Bunda St, City. Open Tuesday to Saturday, noon-2.30pm and 5pm-late.
