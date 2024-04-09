Making the cut: learning how to make a knife at Tharwa Valley Forge

It's a full day of making, there's the nervousness about using power tools you've never seen before, parts of it are strenuous - a good hour spent hand polishing the steel takes its toll, as does the heat of the forge. Making something by hand, whether it's a knife, a knitted jumper, a dress you've sewn, or a cake, gives you a creature appreciation of why quality items cost so much. I felt the same way after doing a class at the Canberra Potters Centre a while back. I don't hesitate now to spend some money on beautiful handmade ceramics at places such as the Handmade Markets because I know the effort involved.