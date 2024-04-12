Who was this ghostly photobomber at The Royal Hotel?

Several readers including Glen Knight of Narrabundah and Barry Miller of Isabella Plains recognised last week's mystery object that features in the new exhibition at Hall Heritage Centre (Sundays, noon to 4pm) as a headlight dimmer used during the compulsory blackouts of World War II. Meanwhile, Patrick Jeffery of Jerrabomberra reports he has a new set of headlight dimmers given to his father, Victor Jeffery, in the 1940s for his 1927 Pontiac sedan. For several years Patrick has displayed the "priceless pair" of headlight dimmers at the annual Tidbinbilla Pioneers Association (TPA) exhibition at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve "and in that time could not find a single visitor who knew what they were". This year, the TPA exhibition will be at Namadgi Visitors Centre until the end of May 2024.