What happened to that friendly wave exchanged on country roads?

But something is amiss. For many years I've wandered along Canberra's bush tracks, not just for a gulp of fresh air and to keep the body moving, but also for the friendly faces you see along the way. You know, the lady with little white chihuahua, whose name you don't know but who you see every day. Or the old fella who wears the same T-shirt and shorts on his walk whether it be mid-July or the height of summer.