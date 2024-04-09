The Canberra Times
Governors-general get paid far too much for what they do

By Letters to the Editor
April 10 2024 - 5:30am
When Governor-General David Hurley steps down at the end of June he will receive a generous pension for the rest of his life. Picture by Jamila Toderas
When David Hurley finishes his term as Governor-General on June he will join four other former governors-general and the widow of a former governor-general receiving a lifetime pension. This pension is indexed to 60 per cent of the salary of the chief justice of the High Court (currently $584,520).

