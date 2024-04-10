'Sirius' voyagers played a decisive role in shaping Australia

Doug Hurst (Letters, April 10) unfairly compares modern Australia to that of Aboriginal society when the European colonisers first arrived. Well no kidding it's different. A fairer comparison would be to the lives of the colonists. He imputes that First Nations living standards were undesirable because they "survived on what they could hunt and gather, slept on the ground...". I wonder how Mr Hurst would fare if thrown into the outback on his own at that time?