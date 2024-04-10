Viva Las Raiders: Could Kennedy be Canberra's secret weapon?

The Canberra Raiders could have a Kennedy as a secret weapon to be part of the NRL's Las Vegas 2.0.
The Kennedy's are like royalty in the USA and the Green Machine were in talks for US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy to be their Viking ambassador later this season.
They tried to get her to blow the Viking horn last year - the precursor to the Viking Clap - but a last-minute commitment forced them to change tack.
Now that could come to fruition later this year, which could also give the Raiders media reach into the USA.
They've already got plenty of synergy with the States and Las Vegas.
Allegiant Stadium, where the NRL will open their season with a double header until 2028, was the home of NFL team Las Vegas Raiders.
The Green Machine also took the Viking Clap in part from another NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings.
Canberra chief executive Don Furner submitted an application to the NRL to be one of next year's four teams to play in Vegas last week.
They were on standby to be part of this year's maiden double header, if one of the Sydney Roosters, Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs or Brisbane Broncos pulled out.
Kennedy threw the first pitch at a Canberra Cavalry game late last year.
"We have had liaison with her staff at the embassy and she's trying to fit us into one of the games later in the year, so hopefully she does that," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said.
The news comes as the Raiders prepare to face the winless Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium on Sunday night.
Gold Coast have struggled under new coach Des Hasler and have injury concerns surrounding five-eighth Kieran Foran (ankle) and Jayden Campbell (knee).
But Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty, a former Titans captain - felt it was a danger game for fifth-placed Canberra.
They have strike in players like Campbell and David Fifita, as well as former Raider Harley Smith-Shields.
The Green Machine bounced back to winning ways with a 41-8 thrashing of Parramatta on Sunday after back-to-back losses.
They've won eight of their past nine games against Gold Coast, including the past three.
"They're probably one of the most dangerous teams in the comp on their day," Fogarty said.
"They've got a good forward pack, they've got fast outside backs and if you turn the ball over a lot and give them a lot of ball they're going to make you pay.
"So for us it's worrying about ourselves, making sure we get through our sets and defend well like we did last week, and sticking to our process.
"If we can do that then hopefully the scoreboard looks after itself, but it's definitely a dangerous game for us."
NRL ROUND SIX
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Emre Guler.
Titans squad: 1. Jayden Campbell, 2. Harley Smith-Shields, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. AJ Brimson, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jaimin Jolliffe, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Klese Haas. Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Josiah Pahulu. Reserves: 18. Joe Stimson, 19. Keano Kini, 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 21. Tony Francis, 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira.
