Naming lobbyists with passes to Parliament makes good sense

What should not be overlooked is that a game of AFL is a footballer's workplace. It should also be noted that the AFL strives to be inclusive of the LGBTQI+ community evidenced by its recognition of Pride, some of its clubs participating in Mardi Gras and it lending its logo to the "yes" case in the marriage plebiscite. Understandably given the prominence of AFL in the sporting life of Australia, the conduct of Jeremy Finlayson and the AFL management of the issue will be closely scrutinised by the wider community.