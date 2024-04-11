Rattenbury dubbed 'incompetent' but says pokie reform being obstructed

Gaming Minister Shane Rattenbury, dubbed "incompetent" by a Labor backbencher, has accused government colleagues of obstructing his pokie harm reduction agenda.
Marisa Paterson hit out at Mr Rattenbury on Thursday afternoon, saying little had been achieved in gambling harm reduction in the three-and-a-half years since the Greens leader took on the portfolio.
"There's been no tangible poker machine harm reduction measures implemented this term," she said, during an adjournment speech.
"Self-exclusion has been shamefully left to fail. Minister Rattenbury, you have barely touched on addressing online gambling harm.
"Minister Rattenbury, clubs in the ACT are in the exact same predicament in terms of their planning and divestment activities and are highly frustrated."
But Mr Rattenbury fired back, saying he had repeatedly proposed reforms to colleagues but had "faced obstructions and delays".
"Dr Paterson, on behalf of the Labor Party, has been opposing the practical and viable solutions supported by harm reduction advocates and experts," he said.
"While it is late in the term, there is still time to progress reform, and I urge Labor to get on board.
"The Labor party's clubs own hundreds of poker machines in the ACT. If they really want to get rid of pokies they should start with their own and support my work to better regulate the rest."
There are attempts to introduce a system to centrally monitor the use of poker machines in the territory, which is expected to cost $70 million over five years, based on a market sounding process underway.
The system could be used to implement bet or loss limits.
Dr Paterson, a former director of the Australian National University's centre for gambling research, has argued this might not be the best solution, saying it could dissuade future efforts to reduce the number of poker machines in the territory.
"Much of the rhetoric coming from the ACT Greens and Minister Rattenbury is pitched at how powerful and influential the gambling industry are," she said.
"But what is the true story? The real story was down to an incompetent minister who has not delivered on his portfolio this term."
The Labor backbencher was also scathing of the ACT Gambling and Racing Commission.
"There is a complete lack of transparency and accountability from the Gambling and Racing Commission and they present an honestly truly dismal performance in regulating the clubs and protecting the community from harm," Dr Paterson said.
Earlier on Thursday, Mr Rattenbury said Dr Paterson's views were not based on what other experts and people with lived experience were saying.
"Many of the harm minimisation organisations are very disappointed in the approach Dr Paterson is taking," he said.
"They've been very clear that her view is reflecting academic rather than the real world lived experience view where people who've lost money on the poker machines."
A Legislative Assembly committee recommended this week the government fully explore cashless gaming before implementing a central monitoring system. However, Greens member Andrew Braddock dissented against the recommendation.
