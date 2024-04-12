Massive AWM redevelopment must be subject to close scrutiny

I was in the ADF from 1968 to 1980 and I can assure him that the acronym/word AWOL was the only one used back then for someone who had scarpered. The reason is that, despite the word "without", in describing said absconder, is indeed correct and not "with out", AWOL is easier to say than Bill's AWL. The latter is a tongue twister and sounds like AWOL anyway.