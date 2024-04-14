The Canberra Times
Comment/Letters to the Editor

The federal government should take more pride in Canberra

By Letters to the Editor
April 15 2024 - 5:30am
Thanks to Eric Hunter ("Times have changed", Letters, April 12) for reminding us of Menzies' words: "There is a pride in Canberra being developed." Unfortunately, this is not shared currently by the national government.

