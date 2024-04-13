The HMS Sirius was a ship; neither good or bad by nature

The latest mass coral bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef corals is confronting news ("Time to face up to the cost of ignoring the great barrier grief", April 10). When a problem is happening beneath the surface, it can be easier for us to ignore. But ocean warming has far-reaching impacts, from the effects on marine life to how it is affecting our weather patterns. Young people are now faced with the loss of their natural heritage and a safe climate, due to global warming. The approval of new fossil fuel projects must cease for us to have any chance of reversing this trend.