The HMS Sirius was a ship; neither good or bad by nature

By Letters to the Editor
April 14 2024 - 5:30am
Are we really serious about "Sirius"? Both sides of this "debate" need to step back and take a deep breath. The Sirius was a ship - an inanimate object that played no role, good or bad, in what happened after its passengers and those of its sister ships landed. Nor do we need ex-prime ministers complaining of "petulance" by those who are arguably going overboard about changing the name.

