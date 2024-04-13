Canberra 'rising star' just can't stop winning

Teenage Canberra cyclist Lauren Bates continued her winning form on the weekend in Brisbane.
The 18-year-old took out the Oceania Cycling Junior Women's Road Race Championship on Friday at Mount Crosby, west of Brisbane.
Bates finished the event part of a weekend of cycling action in the National Road Series in a time of 2:36:47. Kirsty Watts came in second on the 83.7 kilometre course with Alex Rawlinson third.
In the elite category, Australia's Ryan Cavanagh claimed the men's title at the Oceania Road Championships in Brisbane, with Katelyn Nicholson taking out the women's crown.
The Queensland victory for Bates follows her first national titles in the junior women's time trial and road race in Ballarat in January.
Bates is considered one of the country's best cycling prospects, winning five medals in roar and track races at the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2022 - three gold and two silver.
The ACT Academy of Sport scholarship holder said she wants to follow in the footsteps of Chloe Hosking, a 2018 Commonwealth Games champion that also excelled in cycling in Canberra.
In 2022 Bates focused mostly on track racing but in 2023 built up her road CV, with one eye on upcoming events to test herself against the best in the world, with the UCI set to introduce an under-23 age category for women in 2025.
