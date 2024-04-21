Calls for more funding to fix top two issues in ACT public schools

The ACT government should pour more funding into providing evidence-based literacy and numeracy instruction in public schools in the next territory budget, the parents' peak body and an advocacy group say.
The Council of Parents and Citizens Associations said in a recent survey of public school parents, the top two concerns were a lack of support for students with learning difficulties and the need to boost literacy and numeracy outcomes.
"Parents rightly expect that when they send their children to school, they will obtain the literacy and numeracy skills needed to be successful learners and to participate in society," the council said in a pre-budget submission.
"Council has heard concerns from some parents that their children have not received the support necessary to develop their literacy and numeracy skills at school."
The parents' council said the government should commit funding to implement a consistent, evidence-based approach to improve literacy an numeracy outcomes, but did not specify what this approach should include.
It said parents were concerned some schools were teaching to a minimum standard and they wanted access to gifted and talented programs to help students achieve their potential.
The parents' council also called for funding for maintenance in public school campuses, equitable access to resources and extra-curricular activities and more support for parents and citizens associations.
A submission from the ACT Alliance for Evidence-Based Education and Equity Economics said for around $92 million over four years, the ACT public education system could become a world leader in delivering evidence-based literacy and numeracy initiatives.
It said too many year 9 students in the ACT lacked the skills expected at that level, with 2023 NAPLAN results revealing:
"This skills deficit and decline in educational outcomes poses serious implications for economic growth and for the future of Canberra's young people," the submission said.
"There is a significant gap between the skills students possess and those required by a future job market in which low skilled jobs increasingly become obsolete because of automation and AI."
A large portion of the proposed funding ($40.6 million) would go towards funding small group tutoring from kindergarten to year 10.
The alliance suggests $28.5 million would be spent on screening all students from preschool to year 12.
Other initiatives included in the $92 million investment are a year 1 phonics check, curriculum materials for kindergarten to year 2 teachers, decodable readers, coaching and professional development for teachers, a numeracy check pilot and rollout as well as funding for a change management office in the Education Directorate.
The submission suggested the ACT could finance the initiatives if the federal government lifts its funding share from 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the schooling resource standard. It could also be funded by reallocating existing funding for assessment, curriculum resources and professional development.
It comes as the ACT government is waiting for a final report from an inquiry into literacy and numeracy achievement in public schools.
The 2024-25 ACT budget will be released in late June.
