Enjoy a tennis triangle or a session with Freud

Abigail (MA15+, 110 minutes):
In this horror movie, a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure. All they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. Simple, right? Holed up in an isolated mansion, the captors discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl and their lives are in grave peril.
Challengers (M, 130 minutes):
Tashi Duncan (Zendaya - Dune), a former tennis prodigy turned coach, is married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist - West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor - The Crown) - his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.
Evil Does Not Exist (PG, 106 minutes):
In this subtitled Japanese film, Takumi and his daughter Hana find their simple life threatened by a new business project in the area that will bring "glamping" (glamorous camping) to the region.
Freud's Last Session (M, 109 minutes):
On the eve of World War II, Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins) invites academic and author C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode) - whose books included the Narnia series - for a debate over the existence of God. Exploring Freud's relationship with his lesbian daughter and Lewis's unconventional romance with his best friend's mother, the film interweaves past, present and fantasy. Based on the play of the same name by Mark St. Germain.
Hello Dankness (CTC, 70 minutes):
Comprised entirely of hundreds of pirated film samples, Soda Jerk's film is a bent suburban musical that bears witness to the psychotropic cultural spectacle of the period 2016 to 2021.
Spy X Family Code: White (PG, 110 minutes):
This anime has both dubbed and subtitled sessions. A spy and assassin keep their double lives to themselves but their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows their secrets, unbeknownst to them. Do you think she might get caught up in their adventures?
What About Sal? (M. 96 minutes):
John Jarratt (Wolf Creek) wrote, directed and acts in this movie about Sal (Gerard O'Dwyer), a man who has Down syndrome. Wth his mother dying of lung cancer, Sal embarks on a journey through inner Sydney to find his father, a rock band singer his mother had a one-night stand with - 30 years ago.
