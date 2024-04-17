'It was my dream': The face of Canberra racing makes shock decision

Leading Canberra jockey Kayla Nisbet is poised to walk away from her racing career at the age of 29, declaring it's time for "the next chapter" after more than a decade in the saddle.
But Nisbet - who has racing in her blood after following her father John's career path - won't be lost to the industry. The popular hoop has been the face of Canberra racing for much of her career and now she's preparing to dip her toe into form analysis with Sky Racing.
Nisbet will announce her impending retirement on Wednesday morning, deciding to end the rollercoaster journey after making her debut as a 16-year-old.
Nisbet has broken her leg, wrist and foot, was diagnosed with epilepsy and copped a two-month ban last year for incidents linked to a professional punter.
Her retirement comes just two weeks after riding the winner in the $1 million Country Championships final at Randwick after teaming up with Doug Gorrell aboard Asgarda.
"It was my dream growing up to be a jockey, and I am really proud of what I achieved in my professional career riding, although it's now time for me to look ahead at the next chapter," Nisbet said.
"When the opportunity at Sky Racing came up, I thought it was the perfect fit to combine my passion with a different career path within the same industry."
Nisbet will team up with Gorrell and Asgarda again at the Wagga Gold Cup on May 2 before starting her stint with Sky Racing on May 6.
Nisbet's win on Asgarda made her the first female jockey to win the Country Championships final.
"It's a huge thrill. I was just saying, we say time and time again what a great initiative this has been for country participants, but to be able to win it is a huge thrill," Nisbet said after the race.
"It's given all country participants an achievable goal to strive for and to be able to win it is very exciting."
She has ridden more than 600 winners and is preparing for an emotional send off at Canberra this week when she rides at her home track for the final time on Friday.
Nisbet rode in her first race as an apprentice in 2011. She had her first crack at Sydney the following year, and then her Group One debut in 2014. She also had a stint in Melbourne as part of trainer David Hayes' stables before returning to the capital to continue, and now finish, her career.
She will transition into the television role over the coming months and will spearhead coverage of Canberra and regional meetings.
"We are thrilled Kayla has accepted the role to join our team at Sky Racing," said Sky's general manager of racing Adam Brownlee.
"Kayla brings a wealth of knowledge, and unique insights to our team. We congratulate her on a stellar career in the saddle and look forward to welcoming her on air in a few weeks.
"She knows the region so well and has ridden many of the horses, so she'll be able to give punters a unique insight."
