Suspended duo ignites debate as Brumbies star chases new deal

Two controversial suspensions are set to ignite debate about the unpredictable Super Rugby judiciary process after the panel deemed a high tackle and head clash worse than a deliberate headbutt.
Queensland stars Tate McDermott and Fraser McReight were slapped with three-match bans after separate incidents last weekend and their absence threatens to derail the Reds' season.
Most in rugby have now accepted high shots and head clashes will be heavily punished - both by the referee and the judiciary panel - but the bans have exposed major "inconsistencies" that has left coaches, players and fans scratching their heads.
Fijian Drua prop Jone Koroiduadua was banned for two weeks for a headbutt described by former Wallaby Justin Harrison as "total stupidity".
"That is insane. There's playing the game physically, there's playing the game with aggression ... but you don't do that," Harrison said in commentary.
But Koroiduadua's ban was reduced because he made minimal contact, even if his intent to harm was clear.
In banning McDermott, foul play review committee chairman Stephen Hardy said the offence was classed as "intentional and deliberate physical abuse of striking with arm to the side of the victim player's head where the victim player was in an vulnerable position with limited ability, if any, to defend himself."
Reds coach Les Kiss resisted the temptation to take a swing at the judiciary "inconsistencies", preferring to move on in the hope of getting Queensland back in the winner's circle.
"It all evens out," he said. "It [McDermott's suspension] wasn't ideal in the game, fairly costly as we saw. He's ridden that hard, as he would. It's uncharacteristic but it's been dealt with, we'll move on."
The Reds are still considered the biggest Australian threat to the ACT Brumbies this year, who take their mission across the Tasman in the hope of ending their drought at an Australian rugby graveyard.
The Brumbies haven't beaten the Auckland Blues at Eden Park since 2013 and the Wallabies haven't won at the venue since 1986.
But buoyed by the returning cavalry and five straight wins - including one on New Zealand soil - the Brumbies are confident they are ready for a massive trans-Tasman test.
Andy Muirhead and Ben O'Donnell are nearing a return and could be available this weekend, while Jack Debreczeni made his comeback before the bye after tearing the plantar fasciitis in the pre-season.
The playmaker was in a boot for five weeks before slowly increasing his training to get back on the field.
"We have two really tough tests over the next two weeks [against the Blues and Hurricanes], it will be an exciting opportunity to see where we are and hopefully build on that coming into the back of the season," Debreczeni said.
Len Ikitau is expected to miss the next three weeks before he returns from a knee injury, but softly-spoken New Zealander Tamati Tua has locked down an inside centre spot after starting the season on the bench.
Tua vowed to let his rugby do the contract negotiations for him as he prepares to return home as the enemy this weekend and then battle for a new deal over the coming months.
Unfazed by his off-contract status, Tua said he would embrace the pressure of trying to impress as the Brumbies chase Super Rugby success.
"It's sort of something I'm used to - not being contracted for long amounts of time," Tua said.
"I just go about my rugby and then everything will take care of itself. I think personally I have [developed] and it has just been fun to do it with these boys. I haven't put much thought into [the contract]."
Tua started the first two games on the bench but has played a starring role in the five games since to help the Brumbies to a hot streak of form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.