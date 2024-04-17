The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Lawyer labels murder of 92-year-old 'non-voluntary mercy killing'

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 17 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Donald Morley picked up a pillow and suffocated his wife of 69 years in a violent act his lawyer has described as a "non-voluntary mercy killing".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.