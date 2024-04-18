'A whole new level': Fernandez fuels Brumbies' hopes of monumental upset

Ash Fernandez spent a season running up and down the sideline wishing she could get a ball in her hand.
Now? She's the voice of an ACT Brumbies' lineout plotting one of the most monumental upsets in Super Rugby Women's history.
Fernandez, who took up rugby after being inspired by Charlotte Caslick and Australia's Olympic gold medal-winning sevens stars, is preparing to face the NSW Waratahs in a do-or-die semi-final at the Sydney Football Stadium on Friday.
"Seeing how much she has grown and actually own that lineout leader position, her rugby IQ is growing, she's playing 80 minute games, it's a whole new level of game she's had that she has never had before," Brumbies captain Siokapesi Palu said.
"She definitely had itchy feet last year, being taken out [with a hand injury] in the first game. She's done so well, I've seen her rehabbing. Even through academy, she'd been running along the sidelines with no ball in her hands.
"That's really hard for rehabbers, to not be able to get their hands on a ball. She's done really well and it's come to fruition."
Standing in the Brumbies' way is an unbeaten Waratahs side which has dominated every rival this season.
Through five games, they boast a positive points differential of 136 - every other team's points differential is negative - and beat the Brumbies by 35 points in round one.
"This time last year, we were in the semi-finals for the first time ever. To be able to accomplish the same things this year - and hopefully further - is really exciting," Palu said.
"We're going to play against the Tahs obviously. We had them first round, but coming to them for a semi-final with a bit more time and a few more games prior to playing hopefully puts us in a better position."
The Waratahs have been bolstered by the return of Wallaroos captain Piper Duck, who missed the past fortnight with a foot injury.
"I did freak out a little bit," Duck said.
"It was quite scary but fortunately the physios reassured me it was quite minor so we've been really precautionary the last two weeks to make sure I came back ready and 100 per cent."
Ex-Brumby Michaela Leonard and the Western Force will face the Fijian Drua in Suva to open the semi-finals on Friday afternoon.
The grand final will be played at Ballymore Stadium on April 28.
