The new Braddon venue where every day is taco Tuesday

If there's one thing that's missing from the Canberra dining scene, it's authentic Mexican food. There are those amongst us who might remember Montezuma's from back in the 1980s, but we know now that all that chilli con carne wasn't the real thing, even after several jugs of margaritas.
Cesar Corripo is on a mission to change that. You might have seen his Jarochos food truck around the traps at markets and events, but now he's opened a restaurant in Braddon with one aim in mind.
"I want to serve authentic Mexican food to the people of Canberra," he says.
"People have an idea of what they think Mexican food is but they've never tasted the real thing.
"Most people think Tex Mex is authentic, but it's not."
He uses chillis as an example.
"Most Mexican recipes have chillis in them so people instantly think they are hot, but we have chillis which are sweet.
"There's so much flavour and variety, I can't wait to share the recipes."
The restaurant is where Naked Foods used to be on Lonsdale Street, with seating inside and out, and takeaway is catered for as well.
They'll be open for lunch and dinner and maybe even breakfast in the near future. (He's been fine-tuning the sweet gorditas especially for mornings.)
The menu will feature Corripo's popular tacos he has served in the food truck. Highlights include a "longaniza", with homemade Mexican sausage and coriander; a "pollo" with marinated chicken, capsicum, caramelised onion and coriander; as well as beef and a couple of vegetarian options.
"One of our best sellers is the 'adobada', with a marinated pork, spaces, coriander, onion and pineapple," he says.
"People are always surprised to see pineapple on a taco but it adds a great sweetness to the pork."
He's even imported a tortilla machine capable of turning out 1100 corn tortillas per hour.
Corripo grew up in Veracruz, a coastal region in Mexico's east. Jarochos is the term given to people who live around that area.
"Food and family have always been an important part of my life," says the qualified veterinarian, who found himself working in hospitality when he moved to Australia seven years ago.
He started up the food business in 2019, doing food markets under a marquee and then in 2022 bought the food van to expand the business due to popular demand.
Now with restaurant open, he knows he'll be busier than ever but he's just happy to be serving up those authentic flavours.
Jarochos. 60/30 Lonsdale St, Braddon. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11am until 9pm.
