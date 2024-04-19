One man has Woden singing from the same hymn sheet as a Brumby returns home

Jeff Morgan starts rattling off names like Ron Leapai and Sean Maloney. He reckons there's about seven or eight from that premiership-winning side back in blue and gold.
And the man who has them singing from the same hymn sheet again? Woden Valley Rams coach Ash Barnes.
The Canberra Raiders Cup-winning Rams coach is back at the helm after a stint in the Raiders system, and scores of players like Morgan have returned to play under Barnes again.
"The main motivation was Ash Barnes, the coach," Morgan said.
"Professionalism is a massive thing for 'Barnesy'. This is more than just a hobby for him, this is his life. It shows in what he does on and off the field. It's done nothing but excel everyone else's game in and around the club. He's nothing but a positive influence on the club.
"His understand of the game has jumped up, but the way he coaches us hasn't changed too much. The professionalism has always been there."
The Rams will search for back-to-back wins when they face the Goulburn City Bulldogs at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
And there might be some extra spice for Leapai, who is back at the Rams after a stint with Goulburn.
"He's got a little bit of a point to prove, playing for Goulburn [in recent years]," Morgan said. "He does the same job every week, which is all we can ask."
They've spent weeks travelling across the country and had to cancel practice when the Zamboni back home broke down, but the Canberra Brave are finally returning to Phillip this weekend.
Canberra's Australian Ice Hockey League team was forced to cancel a session and the Phillip ice rink was shut earlier this month when the ice resurfacing machine broke down.
But the Brave hope things are on the up as they return home against the Brisbane Lightning on Saturday, desperate to rebuild a 1-3 record to become a Goodall Cup threat again.
"Our roster for 2024 has the majority of our local contingent from the 2022 and 2023 seasons returning - and some great new additions with Tommy Steven, Jacob Carey and Jacob Ratcliffe all deciding to be Brave in 2024," Brave chief operating officer Steve Moeller said.
"Our import roster is looking strong again for the season, with most players finishing off their overseas commitments before heading down under for the 2024 Aussie winter.
"We're really looking forward to the strength and playing options our imports will provide when they get here in what will be a very competitive AIHL season."
Guess who's back, back again.
Fred Kaihea is set to make his first John I Dent Cup appearance of the year for the Queanbeyan Whites - and it couldn't come at a better time for a winless side desperate to bounce back against Tuggeranong at Viking Park on Saturday.
The ACT Brumbies loosehead prop will return to clubland for a Whites outfit also welcoming hooker Davea Teoteo and fullback Nate Carroll for their first games of the season.
All eyes will be on Kaihea and Teoteo up front against a powerful Vikings scrum, while Declan Meredith will suit up for Wests against Gungahlin after being left out of the Brumbies' match day 23 to face the Blues in a Super Rugby Pacific showdown at Eden Park, and scrumhalf Klayton Thorn will play for the defending premiers.
