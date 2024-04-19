Light rail to Woden could and should be built faster, say Greens

The light rail extension could be built faster than the current expected timeline, according to the ACT Greens.
The party want to see the Woden leg completed before Labor's 2033 deadline.
Greens transport spokesperson Jo Clay said that while they're pleased by the success of the light rail in the last five years, now is the time to extend it.
"Stop-start works and a lack of priority given to this project by Labor is delaying major improvements in the way locals and visitors experience this city," she said.
"ACT Labor say they can't deliver light rail to Woden before 2033, but the Greens won't just sit back and accept that.
"Other cities, like the Gold Coast, have shown it's possible to deliver light rail faster. We all face the same labour and supply challenges, and we are all operating in the same national infrastructure market."
Continuous construction is needed on the network if it's going to succeed long term, according to the Greens. Ms Clay said light rail was the key to reducing the ACT's emissions.
"Let's start building Commonwealth Park to Woden during the construction, testing and commissioning of stage 2A. There's no reason we need to wait until 2028 or later to start building stage 2B.
"Canberrans love the high-quality, zero-emissions transport they've experienced over the past five years on light rail to Gungahlin. We can't and won't wait to share the love of light rail with Canberra's south."
