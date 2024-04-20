Have a moment with Parliament House's Budget Tree you can really treasure

Ask anyone working at Parliament House - the Budget Tree is somewhat of a celebrity.
At least, if a tree could be a celebrity, it would be.
Known for being vibrant red in time for the government to hand down its budget for the year, people walk the halls in the weeks leading up to the day wondering if the tree will be "red enough" in time.
But that is only one of the features in the building's courtyards, and now is Canberra's chance to discover what else there is. Parliament House is hosting six walking tours next month to give an inside look at what the courtyards have to offer.
"These autumn courtyard tours are very special because we actually go into the private courtyards at Parliament House and these are usually not open to the public," says Catherine Roach, from the Department of Parliamentary Services' public programs team.
"We only have these tours twice a year - once in autumn and another in spring. So this is a rare opportunity to see this part of Parliament House and be in the beautiful gardens.
"And if you'd like to get up close with the Budget Tree, we will be stopping there."
There is no denying that Canberra is beautiful in autumn, and the courtyards really capture that. Like other parts of the city the trees are ablaze with vibrant reds and vivid yellows.
As well as admiring the colours, the tour will also give insight into how the species were selected, how they complement the architecture of Parliament House and serve its busy inhabitants.
"The courtyards were actually designed to support the architectural integrity of the building and the design ethos of the building, which is centred around an openness and transparency," Roach says.
"For all those working in the building, especially the parliamentarians, they're a place that reminds them of the outside which lets beautiful Australian light in.
"It's also a restful place, a place of contemplation, a place of meetings. That's why they're usually not used by the public. They're actually right next to things such as the main offices."
It's a reminder that everything at Parliament House's design has been included for a reason.
As Roach says, "the building is a reflective of the nation and some of those really great attributes that we have as a nation".
But sometimes it's easy to see Parliament House as just a tourist destination - particularly when you live in the same city as it. Roach says these particular tours help Canberrans see the building in a new light.
"You do get a different feeling of the building and what it stands for and what it's representing," she says.
"And it's about engaging with the Parliament House, which I think on many ways and on many levels, is a wonderful opportunity for anyone to actually engage in the building."
The private walking tours will be held at 10am, 11am and 12pm on May 3 and 4. Each run for one hour.
Participants are encouraged to enjoy morning tea, afternoon tea or lunch following the tour.
General admission tickets start at $38 from Humanitix with an optional refreshment package.
