'It's an exciting challenge': Raiders look to put bite back on Cronulla after Shark attack

It's not only a shot at redemption from a Shark attack, but the Green Machine gets a shot at taking down the ladder leaders.
The Canberra Raiders face Cronulla at Canberra Stadium on Sunday - just four weeks after they let slip an 18-point lead to get completely overrun by the same opponent.
The Raiders will not only look to atone for that 36-22 loss at Shark Park, but also their 34-10 loss to the Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park last weekend.
Plus it will be Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's 500th NRL game in charge.
On top of that the Sharks have climbed to the top of the ladder and will be fuelled by the immediate retirement of co-captain Dale Finucane on Tuesday.
Multiple concussions have forced Finucane to step away from the game, making the decision last week.
It's all set up for a blockbuster clash to finish round eight in Canberra.
Raiders second-rower Hudson Young said they would look to get off to another fast start against the Sharks, after they shot out to an 18-0 lead after just 23 minutes.
"It's an exciting challenge for us - they're coming first at the moment," he said.
"We knew we got out to a start, out to a lead, last time we played them so I feel like it's a good challenge for us to see where we're at.
"To be able to bounce back against them would be really good here in Canberra."
Raiders hooker Tom Starling said they'll also look to maintain their unbeaten record at home.
Turning Canberra Stadium into a fortress has been a big focus of 2024 and it's gone to plan so far - beating the Wests Tigers, Parramatta and Gold Coast.
The Raiders will again look to attack the Sharks in the same areas that worked in the opening half last month.
"Playing them not long ago we know what they're like to deal with," Starling said.
"We'll have a look to attack them in certain areas.
"We'll look to get revenge for that loss and bring them down here at our home stadium, and keep the winning streak here going."
While the Raiders have had an injury blow in their halves, with Jamal Fogarty undergoing surgery on a torn biceps on Tuesday, the Sharks have also lost their five-eighth - although under vastly different circumstances.
Cronulla five-eighth Braydon Trindall has been stood down after he allegedly failed roadside illicit-drugs and alcohol tests on Monday.
Fogarty, Jordan Rapana (knee), captain Elliott Whitehead (calf) and Zac Hosking (shoulder) are all out injured, leaving a leadership vacuum to fill.
"Having those boys out leaves a little hole in the team in terms of leadership," Young said.
"It's up to us boys, the next wave up, to control that."
NRL ROUND EIGHT
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Simi Sasagi, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Emre Guler, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Peter Hola.
Sharks squad: 1. William Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Kayal Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Daniel Atkinson, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Thomas Hazelton, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Oregon Kaufusi, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Cameron McInnes. Interchange: 14. Jack Williams, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 16. Toby Rudolf, 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Mawene Hiroti, 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha, 20. Samuel Stonestreet, 21. Royce Hunt, 22. Kade Dykes.
