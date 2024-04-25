The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Have your treasure appraised in the ACT version of Antiques Roadshow

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 25 2024 - 12:48pm, first published 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Do you have a family heirloom or quirky treasure that you'd love to know the value of?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.