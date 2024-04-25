Have your treasure appraised in the ACT version of Antiques Roadshow

Do you have a family heirloom or quirky treasure that you'd love to know the value of?
Perhaps you're downsizing? Or dealing with the estate of a loved one and don't know where to start?
Enter the experts from Allbids with their free Appraisal Day - a la Antiques Roadshow.
The online auction house will hold is Appraisal Day on Saturday, May 11 at its Fyshwick headquarters at 7 Wiluna Street.
No appointment is needed - simply drop by between noon and 2pm on the day.
There'll be free parking and acoustic tunes as well as melted toasted sandwiches, Crust Bakery treats and coffee in the styled vintage lounges.
Adam McDonald, general manager of arts, antiques and collectible at EHVA and Allbids, was looking forward to the day.
"Even though I've been in the industry for so long, I am still surprised at the items that walk in the door," he said.
"I love the genuine surprise on people's faces when we tell them what they perceive as junk, to really be quite special and worth quite a bit.
"As my father used to say, 'One man's trash is another man's treasure'."
Just like the iconic Antiques Roadshow, the experts will appraise a wide range of items.
Bring in your art, antiques, jewellery, collectibles, cars, watches and wine for appraisal at the Fyshwick auction rooms.
Also on-site, is the sister business Evans Hastings Valuers and Auctioneers, which specialises in art and antiques, and the EHVA Emporium, which showcases special treasures to purchase.
"While distinct from our automotive CARBIDS, industrial and general auctions, EHVA encompasses a wide spectrum of offerings and we are equipped to appraise and sell it all," CEO Rob Evans said
Can't make it on the day?
Send an email to auctions@allbids.com.au with a photo and brief description of your item, and the experts will be in touch.
