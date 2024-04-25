Shut up. Listen. Women's lives depend on it

Now let's get to the second set of data, the domestic and family violence data from police, from 2019 to 2023. Again, the number of homicide offenders down. But let's move to the pertinent figures. More than 20,000 men breached violence and non-violence orders in 2023, a near 20 per cent increase over four years. That's four times the number of women who breached. More than 5000 men were stalkers; more than 40,000 men acted in a way which was intended to cause injury; nearly 5000 men damaged property (remember this is domestic violence cases, remember that in at least some of these cases, small children are watching). In every instance, in every category of offence, there are far fewer women perpetrators.

