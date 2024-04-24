What choice do we have when it comes to supermarket ripoffs?

Karen lives in both Mudgee and in Sydney. She says that in Mudgee there's only "one large animal vet to cover hundreds of kilometres a day, and the occasional trainee who lacks experience. Sadly once the trainees get experience they go elsewhere ... My Sydney vet has gone from three vets to managing a large practice by himself. I need to book weeks in advance for a check up. There needs to be more done to encourage young vets to do large animals and those that don't, to work in family vets. Not everyone can work at a zoo."