The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

What choice do we have when it comes to supermarket ripoffs?

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
April 24 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I am at the shops with my grocery list. Most of the stuff is pretty standard but we need pine nuts to make pesto. It's not a regular purchase so I really look at the price. The ticket on the shelf says $12.50 for 130 grams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.