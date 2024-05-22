The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 23, 1977

May 23 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1977, a glimpse was provided into the referendum tallying process. Gathered in the tally room at Belconnen High School, Fred Daly, former Labor MP, was having conversations with reporters as the kept tabs on the referendum voting figures via a TV monitor.

