Times Past: May 24, 1979

On this day in 1979, about 1000 people, including 300 students, gathered to protest the shutting down of Deakin High School. The ACT Schools Authority had been planning to close the school due to population projections and estimated costs.
The students were standing at the back of the auditorium to listen to the debate happening between parents, teachers and representatives from the authority. Brian Peck, acting chief education officer for the authority, reiterated Canberra had too many schools for its projected growth, therefore some had to be closed.
He also stated schools on the verge of being completed or in the process of being built would be part of the consideration.
Peck added that assuming Deakin High School would be closed, it would be a gradual process with its closure only coming in 1982. He said "if it is necessary to bus students then the authority will have to accept the costs" when referring to the possible transportation of students to other schools.
The authority projected a significant reduction in student population from 650 to only 300 in 1985 with an even possible further decrease to less than 170. Despite these projections, parents were steadfast in their opposition to the school closure.
Bruce McCallum, a parent member of the school board, stated clearly no parent would accept the decision and suggested instead "the solution is that Erindale College [in Tuggeranong] and other institutions that are not yet opened have their opening deferred".
The member for Canberra, John Haslem, also weighed into the situation, remarking "it is incredible that an authority can dabble with a school, the staff and people's lives".
