Times Past: May 24, 1979

By Ray Athwal
May 24 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1979, about 1000 people, including 300 students, gathered to protest the shutting down of Deakin High School. The ACT Schools Authority had been planning to close the school due to population projections and estimated costs.

