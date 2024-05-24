Times Past: May 25, 1980

In what would become her last visit to the territory in 2011, she was greeted by Australia's first female governor-general Quentin Bryce, first female prime minister Julia Gillard and ACT chief minister Katy Gallagher. The Queen remarked "ever since I first came here in 1954, I have watched Australia grow and develop at an extraordinary rate" and "this country has made dramatic progress ... above all in self-confidence".

