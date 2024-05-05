The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Point Hut human remains may be those of man who went missing in December

PB
Lucy Bladen
By Peter Brewer, and Lucy Bladen
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:05pm, first published May 5 2024 - 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the investigation at Point Hut Crossing as darkness fell on Sunday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
The scene of the investigation at Point Hut Crossing as darkness fell on Sunday. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Police suspect the human remains found in bushland near Point Hut Crossing may be that of 38-year-old Timothy (Tim) Lyons, who has been missing since December.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.