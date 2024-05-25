The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 26, 1992

May 26 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1992, the Zelic family stayed up the entire night after their eldest son, Ned, scored the all-important goal that confirmed Australian soccer's participation in the Barcelona Olympics.

