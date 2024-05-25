Times Past: May 26, 1992

On this day in 1992, the Zelic family stayed up the entire night after their eldest son, Ned, scored the all-important goal that confirmed Australian soccer's participation in the Barcelona Olympics.
The family, consisting of Ned's mother, Zora, his father, Frank, his sister, Katie and younger brother, Ivan broke into raucous celebrations as Ned scored the equaliser against Holland ending the game 2-2.
As the previous match between the two sides had ended 1-1 in Sydney, the away goals rule meant that Ned's crucial second goal counted double, leading to the qualification for the Barcelona Olympics.
Zora said that the celebrations had woken up her youngest child, Lucy, who was only 5. There was very little chance for the Zelic family to head off to bed after the game as the telephone was ringing all night.
She also shared that "there was no question of us getting to bed" as "we were getting congratulations from all over Australia, and overseas including one from my sister in Croatia who had been watching the game on television there".
The call they had been waiting for finally came at 3am from a tired but excited Ned. The Zelic family were hoping they would be able to offer the congratulations in person over the weekend. They said "we are not sure when he will be able to get home to Canberra, but when he does, there will be a big party".
Zora admittedly accepted that Ned's future will most likely lie away from Australia for the near future as soccer has always been his lifelong passion and they will follow all the matches he plays closely.
