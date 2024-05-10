Do those golf club NIMBYs really give a fig about the gang-gangs?

I am so used to my mind's door slamming shut when NIMBYs pipe up that I am surprised to find that door still a little ajar in this case. But I know that it is because in this case gang-gang cockatoos are part of the mixture of the controversy. Whether or not these "last straw" NIMBYs are exaggerating things, one feels one must, because of the emblematic and adorable birds, prick up one's ears to listen to the NIMBYs' plaintive songs.