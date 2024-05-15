'You are now safe': Teen crash victim farewelled with cultural songs and stories

Content warning: This article refers to a First Nations child who has died.
"You are now safe," the mother who lost her 15-year-old son in a catastrophic crash last month wrote in her eulogy.
She wrote how the funeral on Wednesday - the week after Mother's Day - reminded her of when the pair spent that holiday together "for the first time ever" in 2023.
The grieving mother who said she was best friends with her boy had the words "RIP son" painted on her nails. She also had his name in shining letters on the back of her dress and turned to the side to show it also shaved into her undercut.
Privacy laws prevent this masthead from naming the woman and her son who was allegedly taken by child protective services as a toddler.
The mother was joined in mourning by more than 200 friends and family who paid their respects and memorialised the teenager's life at Boomanulla Oval on May 15.
The Aboriginal flag flew at half-mast at the entrance of the oval, known to be a significant meeting place for First Nations communities in Canberra and Queanbeyan.
"He will always be in the hearts and memories of everyone he had the pleasure of knowing," a woman said reading out the mother's eulogy to attendees.
"He had a remarkable ability of seeing the beauty in everyone and everything around him."
She recounted stories of when the teenager had opportunities to connect with his First Nations heritage and how he appreciated time spent surrounded by culture. She said his "spirit" and his "light" would be deeply missed.
Maori traditional songs were sung under the white marquee decorated with red, yellow and black balloons.
An uncle also eulogised the boy who shared his name with a relative, who died in World War II, and said they were two young lives that "ended before their time".
He wanted those present to think about how "we can do a better job, as a community and family, to protect our children".
The 15-year-old died in hospital the day after he was found at the site of a car crash near Parliament House, on April 17.
His mother has since alleged he was missing from state care on the day of the crash and further accused the a service of mistreating him in care.
ACT Policing continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash, including whether the victim was a driver, passenger or if other people and cars were involved.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
