Capital Hill crash: man in serious condition, road closed

A driver has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a single-car crash on Adelaide Avenue, emergency services say.
"It was a single-vehicle accident," an ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said.
Northbound lanes of Adelaide Avenue will be closed until further notice while police direct traffic. Road users have been asked to avoid city-bound lanes.
Southbound lanes remain open but those heading into the city will need to turn off before The Lodge, near Empire Circuit.
The crash occurred about 4.51am on Wednesday.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said the car "ran off the road" and hit an object.
ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Ambulance attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital.
The community has been asked to avoid the area.
More to come
