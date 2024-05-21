The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The US must stop persecuting Assange

By The Canberra Times
Updated May 22 2024 - 6:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kafkaesque ordeal Julian Assange has undergone since seeking refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London 12 years ago has dragged on far too long.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.